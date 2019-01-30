Mumbai: Deadline for ₹6-crore Bandra Talao revamp pushed to end of March

Having faced a three-month delay, the projected revamp of the 200-year-old Swami Vivekanand Talao — locally known as the Bandra Talao — is now expected to be completed by March. The entire beautification project, which includes a walkway around the lake and a cantilevered bridge across it, was supposed to be completed by December 2018.

Officials said that following delays in some civil work, the deadline of the project has been extended. “There were several aspects to the renovation work that had to be taken into account considering it is a grade II heritage structure. Almost 60% of the work has been completed so far,” said one official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

At a cost of around ₹6 crore, the project will include walkways on four sides of the lake, LED lighting, and landscaping. Kishor Kshirsagar, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “Earlier, visitors could only access one side of the lake and had to take a detour to reach the other side. The walkway will connect all four sides. The work will get completed by end of March.”

In the first phase, completed in April 2016, the BMC had desilted the talao and restored the railings, granite flooring, and pathway. A vertical garden and mural in memory of Swami Vivekananda is also planned at the tourist spot. The BMC had also planned a glass tunnel that will offer visitors an under-view of the lake. However, the plan was later scrapped by the civic body.

“I have been demanding a pathway to connect all four sides. It’s a beautiful open space that needs to be accessed by maximum citizens so that no anti-social elements encroach it. Maintenance of the lake is equally important to avoid its misuse,” said Asif Zakaria, Congress corporator from Bandra.

