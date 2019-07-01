Mumbai doctor booked for allegedly filming female client during hair removal treatment

The Oshiwara police on Friday booked a Lokhandwala-based doctor for allegedly filming a 27-year-old woman while she was undergoing a body hair removal procedure at his clinic in Andheri.

On June 24, the complainant had gone to the clinic for the procedure, as part of which she had to take off her clothes in the presence of the doctor’s three women assistants, said police. During the procedure, she noticed a camera installed inside the smoke detector on the ceiling. The complainant stopped the treatment, took a photo of the camera and left the clinic.

Following this, she had two heated exchanges with the doctor. During a meeting, the doctor told her all footage from the camera is deleted automatically after 15 days. The woman then filed a complaint at the Oshiwara police sation.

Shailesh Pasalvar, senior police inspector at Oshiwara police station, confirmed the development. However, the three assistants reportedly told the police that the woman was aware of the camera beforehand.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old doctor was arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting another doctor at a night club in Andheri. The complainant, 35, and the accused were not known to each other, and had come to the club with their respective friends. The complainant said the accused, touched her inappropriately while dancing.

First Published: Jul 01, 2019 09:58 IST