Mumbai: Fuel price hike hits motorists in the absence of local trains

mumbai

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 00:03 IST

Petrol and diesel prices continued to surge with petrol price inching towards ₹90 for one litre on Sunday. The rise in the fuel price is affecting citizens more as they are depending more on own vehicles in the absence of local trains. In Mumbai, petrol was priced at ₹89.02 for each litre while diesel cost ₹78.97 a litre on Sunday.

The gradual rise in fuel prices in the city started from November 21 and it may cross ₹90 per litre in the coming week. On November 21, one litre of petrol was priced at ₹88.09 and diesel was priced at ₹77.34. On Saturday, petrol and diesel were priced at ₹88.81 and ₹78.66 for each litre, and on Friday these were priced at ₹88.58 and ₹78.38, respectively.

Petrol Dealers Association stated they expect fuel prices to decrease in the coming days. “Earlier, fuel prices used to fluctuate on crude oil prices, but now the government has kept the policies aside. The government wants money and the fastest-earning money is through petrol pumps. We expect the prices to decrease in the coming days. During the entire lockdown period till November 15, the prices remained constant but now started increasing,” said M Venkatrao, president, Petrol Dealers Association.

“The constant increase in the prices of fuel is not justified. The government should immediately work on controlling the prices. If it keeps increasing this way, then fuel prices will soon cross ₹90-mark.” said Dr Charu Jain, a Byculla resident.

Citizens have also pointed that the price came when they have to depend on personal vehicles in the absence local trains. “Local train services are shut for the general public. One does not have a choice but to travel by personal vehicle. The government should work on controlling the price as people are already suffering financially due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Aamir Shaikh, a Bandra resident.