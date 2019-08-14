Mumbai pilot tries to order liquor online, duped of ₹38,000

mumbai

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 23:04 IST

A 33-year-old pilot was scammed of ₹38,000 while trying to order liquor online. He filed a complaint with the Powai police on August 11 and a first information report (FIR) has been registered against an unidentified person.

According to the police, on August 11, the man had thrown a party at his home. One of his family members searched for local wine shops on the internet to order alcohol.

She found the number of a liquor shop in Powai and called it. The fraudster, who had uploaded his own number as that of the wine shop owner, told her that they did not accept cash-on-delivery and that she had to make an advance payment.

The complainant then gave his debit card details and also shared his one-time password (OTP) twice. When ₹38,000 was withdrawn in two transactions, he rushed to the shop where he was informed that they did not offer online services.

The shop owner told him that many people had been duped in a similar manner before.

A Powai police officer requesting anonymity, said, “The cyber fraudsters find out the names of liquor shops in nearby areas. They then upload fake numbers on the internet in the name of those shops.”

