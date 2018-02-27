Mumbai police arrested a man for sending his ex-girlfriend’s photos to her husband

The MIDC police on Saturday arrested a 35-year-old man from Bangalore after he allegedly made a fake Facebook profile of his ex-girlfriend and sent objectionable photos of the two to her husband.

The photos had been taken on the woman’s birthday when she had been in a relationship with the accused.

The woman, a 32-year-old from Mumbai, had met the accused two years ago when they worked together in a private firm in Bangalore.

After the woman refused the accused’s marriage proposal, he threatened to defame her on social media.

She ignored his threats and moved back to Mumbai, where she got married and moved in with her husband in Andheri.

Earlier this year, her husband received her photographs with the accused through a fake profile, posing as his wife, on Facebook.

The woman and her husband approached the MIDC police station last month.

They lodged a first information report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act.

Based on the woman’s suspicion, the MIDC police verified the complaint and ascertained that the suspect had committed the crime.

The accused was traced in Bangalore last week. Senior police inspector Shailesh Pasalvar, MIDC police station, confirmed the developments. He added that the accused has been remanded in police custody for two days for further probe.