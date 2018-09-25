Mumbai rape survivor seeks discharge from hospital to attend school after abortion of 25-week-foetus

The mother of the 13-year-old rape survivor who was allowed to undergo medical termination of pregnancy by the Bombay high court last week has sought discharge of her daughter from the hospital as she is a Class 10 student and is missing classes.

The mother also sought directions to the police to record her daughter’s statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) so that she can avail the immediate cash help and compensation that she is eligible for under the Manodhairya scheme.

On Monday, advocate Kuldeep Nikam appearing for the minor informed the court that abortion under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act had gone off successfully and the 25-week foetus had been removed by a team of JJ Hospital doctors. The survivor was also in a healthy condition. Nikam was providing the information following court directions to update it on the outcome of the abortion it had permitted.

After the update, Nikam further said that as the survivor was eligible for compensation under the Manodhairya scheme wherein she could got monetary compensation between Rs1 and Rs10 lakh, the court should direct the authorities to initiate the process of disbursing the initial cash component as the mother worked as a domestic help and would need the money to take post-operation care of her daughter. He also informed the court that as per the information provided by Majlis, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) that had counselled the girl, in light of the survivor being in good health she should be discharged from the hospital. The request was made in light of the fact that the girl was a Class 10 student and was missing classes.

The division bench of justices Abhay Oka and Mahesh Sonak asked public prosecutor Poornima Kantharia to take instructions from the hospital as to why the survivor was still kept in the hospital and whether she could be discharged. They placed the matter for hearing on Tuesday. The bench also directed Kantharia to inform the state to ensure that the statement of the victim was taken as per the norms stipulated under the Manodhairya scheme and ensure that the survivor gets the compensation at the earliest.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 11:06 IST