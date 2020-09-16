e-paper
Mumbai News / Mumbai road caves-in at Metro-3 site near Girgaon station, no one hurt

Mumbai road caves-in at Metro-3 site near Girgaon station, no one hurt

Teams of MMRC are monitoring the nearby buildings to ensure they were not affected in the cave-in.

mumbai Updated: Sep 16, 2020 12:58 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The authorites have refilled the portion that had caved-in.
The authorites have refilled the portion that had caved-in. (HT Photo)
         

A portion of a road caved-in at the Mumbai Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) site in Girgaon on Wednesday morning. It was a stretch on the Jagannath Shankar Sheth (JSS) road near the upcoming Girgaon station, which collapsed due to water ingress, said authorities.

Officials from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is executing the underground line, said the road has been closed and the section that caved-in has also been filled.

“We have started grouting from inside the station area to stop the water ingress. MMRC is continuously monitoring all the buildings in the nearby area to ensure their safety,” said an MMRC spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that on-ground teams of MMRC, the consultants and contractors have also been deployed at the site to ensure proper repair and reconstruction.

“The situation is under control. However, the 100-meter portion from Thakurdwar Junction to Kranti Nagar on the Jagannath Shankar Sheth (JSS) Road will remain closed for 2-3 days for safety reasons,” the official added.

PLA bombards Indian soldiers with propaganda via loudspeakers, tells them to blame Modi
As army preps for Ladakh winter, DBO road to allow tank movement by Oct 15
MHA denies infiltration along Indo-China border during last six months
Parliament monsoon session: Former PM Manmohan Singh, 15 others likely to remain absent
Trump gains ground with Indian-Amercians, still to catch up with Biden
Covid-19: India’s active cases near million mark, over 90K cases in a day
Five penalty runs will stop teams from Mankading: Muralitharan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
