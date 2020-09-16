Mumbai road caves-in at Metro-3 site near Girgaon station, no one hurt

mumbai

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 12:58 IST

A portion of a road caved-in at the Mumbai Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) site in Girgaon on Wednesday morning. It was a stretch on the Jagannath Shankar Sheth (JSS) road near the upcoming Girgaon station, which collapsed due to water ingress, said authorities.

Officials from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), which is executing the underground line, said the road has been closed and the section that caved-in has also been filled.

“We have started grouting from inside the station area to stop the water ingress. MMRC is continuously monitoring all the buildings in the nearby area to ensure their safety,” said an MMRC spokesperson.

The spokesperson added that on-ground teams of MMRC, the consultants and contractors have also been deployed at the site to ensure proper repair and reconstruction.

“The situation is under control. However, the 100-meter portion from Thakurdwar Junction to Kranti Nagar on the Jagannath Shankar Sheth (JSS) Road will remain closed for 2-3 days for safety reasons,” the official added.