e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 10, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Mumbai’s SevenHills, Nair hospitals to get more staff members for fight against Covid

Mumbai’s SevenHills, Nair hospitals to get more staff members for fight against Covid

mumbai Updated: May 11, 2020 00:39 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

The expansion plan of the civic-run SevenHills and BYL Nair hospitals, which was delayed owing to a staff crunch, has now gathered momentum after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hired additional medical staff.

By the end of the week, the civic body will add 500 more beds at both of these facilities, taking the combined capacity in both the isolation wards of the two hospitals to 1,900.

To help the two facilities in arranging private doctors for the centres, both Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) and Indian Medical Association (IMA) have come forward.

“We recruited 500 nurses for Covid-19 isolation wards, of which 175 will be recruited at SevenHills Hospital. Also, we have recruited doctors from medical colleges and private practitioners to run these two facilities,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner (health), BMC. The civic body also plans to recruit doctors from green zones of the state to deploy them at these two facilities.

MMC president Dr ShivKumar Utture said that at SevenHills Hospital, 15 of the newly-recruited medical staff are consultant doctors and around 20 are MBBS doctors.

To cater to the growing number of cases, the BMC had in the second week of April converted Nair Hospital into a dedicated hospital for Covid-19 patients. The civic body plans to start 800 isolation beds at the hospital, 50 of which will be in the intensive care unit (ICU) for Covid patients. However, until now, only 550 patients were being admitted at the Covid facility. After the expansion, the facility will have a maximum capacity of 900 beds.

Similarly, in the last week of March, BMC decided to convert SevenHills Hospital into the biggest isolation facility in India with 1,500 beds. However, currently it has only admitted 825 patients at the hospital. After the expansion, the facility will get an additional 175 beds.

top news
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Security forces on red alert ahead of terror bombing threat in Kashmir
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Passenger train ops to resume from Tuesday; online booking begins today
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Saifullah Mir aka Ghazi Haider, 26, is Hizbul’s new face of terror in Kashmir
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single day jump with 54 new Covid-19 cases
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
What does the US-China rift mean for the world? | Opinion
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed after Congress withdraws nominee
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
I’m your captain, don’t try to fool me: When Dhoni pulled up Shami
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
Mumbai Covid nightmare: Tracking the new silent spreaders
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In