Second Covid-19 wave in Mumbai likely around New Year’s Eve

BMC officials said a final decision on whether New Year celebrations will be allowed in hotels and restaurants will be taken next month following a review

mumbai Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 11:53 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
The number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai may have come down, but the second wave of infections is likely in the run-up to New Year’s Eve. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said a final decision on whether New Year celebrations will be allowed in hotels and restaurants will be taken next month following a review. They added in case of a surge in the cases in December, several restrictions may be imposed on the celebrations.

“If there is a second wave or surge in the cases in December, we might limit the New Year celebrations accordingly. If the cases are stable, celebrations might be allowed with certain restrictions,” said a BMC official.

Restaurants and bars have been allowed to operate at 50% capacity in Mumbai. There is also a limit of 50 people for gathering at events like marriages.

The BMC had allowed the implementation of a 24x7 nightlife plan for Mumbai two months before the pandemic forced measures for social distancing in March. Malls and restaurants were planned to be allowed to stay open through the night as part of the plan in non-residential areas.

