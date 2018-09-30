Mumbai teen finds bag containing Rs 40,000, returns it to police

A 14-year-old boy has been felicitated by the police for returning a bag containing Rs 40,000 and documents.

He found the bag after the owner dropped it while riding his scooter in Palghar on Friday.

Abhishek Patel, a Class 8 student of a Marathi medium school in Saphale, found a bag on Friday late evening and on opening it, discovered a bundle of Rs 500-denomination currency notes and documents including a bank passbook, said Sunil Jadhav, assistant police inspector of the Saphale police station.

“Abhishek then narrated the incident to his father, Surendra, 50, a daily-wage construction worker who called and informed us about the incident that night. We advised him to come to the station the next morning.”

On Saturday, the boy and his mother visited the police station with the bag. Using the details mentioned on bank passbook, the officers contacted the owner, Jayesh Thakur.

According to police, Thakur had hung the bag from the handle of his bike and was unaware when it fell off.

Thakur had withdrawn the money from his bank account to buy farming equipment and pesticides, said the police.“After verifying Thakur’s credentials, we handed over the bag containing the cash to him and also felicitated the boy for displaying honesty, said Jadhav.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 13:13 IST