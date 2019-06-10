Mumbai teen kidnapped, forced to drink phenyl, robbed; four booked

A 14-year-old from Nallasopara was allegedly robbed by a man, who mistook him for a thief, and kidnapped by three others last week. The trio forced him to drink phenyl and then released him near Virar railway station.

The Tulinj police booked the four accused on Sunday and are on the lookout for them.

According to the police, the teenager, a Class 9 student, lives with his parents in Vasai. He had taken up a summer job as a delivery boy at a grocery store in the neighbourhood. On Tuesday, he was told to deliver drinking water bottles to an apartment in a nearby building.

“After delivering the bottles, the teenager was on his way back. When he reached the ground floor, one of the accused, Sumit Dubey, accosted the boy. Dubey accused the teen of stealing his footwear. When the teenager denied, Dubey beat him up and snatched cash worth Rs 600 and his mobile phone,” said an officer from Tulinj police station. “When the boy reached the gate of the building, a car stopped near him and three persons forced him inside the car. They tied his hands and took him to Virar railway station. On the way, they forced him to drink phenyl. The accused then abandoned him near the station and absconded.”

“The teen was then taken to a private hospital and discharged on Friday. His parents approached us on Sunday,” said the officer.

