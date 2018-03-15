Mumbai teen killed in road mishap, truck driver held

A speeding truck ran over a motorcycle at Amar Mahal flyover in Chembur on Tuesday morning, killing a 15-year-old. The accident occurred at around 11am on the south-bound stretch of the eastern express highway (EEH). The truck driver, Madhav Waghmare, 46, has been arrested.

The victim, identified as Preyash Pedamkar, was a resident of Gautam Nagar at Sakivihar road in Powai. Preyash was riding pillion and his elder brother, Ghanshyam, 22, was riding the motorcycle.

“The accident occurred when they ascended the Amar Mahal flyover. They were on their way to purchase clothes,” said Vijay Khaire, senior police inspector, Tilak Nagar police station.

“The impact of the collision sent Ghanshyam and Preyash flinging in opposite directions. While Ghanshyam escaped with minor injuries, Preyash sustained head injuries after the fall. The truck ran over Preyash’s leg,” said Khaire.

Preyash was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The police reached the spot immediately and arrested Waghmare.

A case was registered against Waghmare under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Pillion riders are exposed to huge risk when the motorcycle is knocked down by a vehicle, said the police.

“A helmet may have helped the pillion rider from the grievous injuries,” said Khaire.