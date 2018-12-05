Mumbai woman duped of Rs 14 lakh by man posing as US-based engineer on matrimonial site

A 30-year-old woman from Kandivli was duped of Rs 14 lakh by a man who posed as a United States-based engineer. The accused had two women accomplices, who tricked the complainant into depositing the money in five different bank accounts.

According to the police, the complainant is an executive in a multinational financial company. She approached police on November 29, alleging that she had created a profile on a matrimonial website and found a match with a prospective groom named Jaiveer Dhanua, a 33-year-old engineer based in Philadelphia.

When he proposed marriage, he said he would come to the city on November 27. To win her trust, he sent screenshots of air tickets from Philadelphia to Delhi and Mumbai. However, on November 27, the complainant received a phone call from a woman who posed as a customs official at the Delhi International Airport and said Dhanua had been stopped at the airport for carrying excessive luggage. The woman asked the complainant to pay Rs 49,000 to cover his dues.

After the complainant deposited this amount in the account given by the woman, she received another phone call. This time, the woman said during Dhanua’s luggage check, they found $100,000 which he would not be able to take out until he converts them to rupees, the conversion fee for which she said would be Rs 1.77 lakh. She convinced the complainant that since Dhanua’s ATM cards did not work in India, she to pay this amount too.

After this, a second woman called the complainant, sending her an online link to pay a transfer fee of Rs 3.89 lakh besides additional amounts of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 3.9 lakh. It was then that the complainant felt something amiss and called up the airport control room in Delhi, who informed her that she must have been duped. The woman then approached the police, where a first information report has been registered.

