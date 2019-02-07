Mumbai woman, sister-in-law scald 5-year-old with candle to ‘discipline’ her

The Kalamboli police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old woman, and her 24-year-old sister-in-law, for scalding the former’s five-year-old daughter with a candle. The duo wanted to discipline the child. The women were arrested after the child’s 23-year-old father complained to the cops.

The man, a vegetable vendor, and his family reside in Roadpali area, Kalamboli. The victim is the eldest of the five children who live in the house.

“The father told us that as his daughter was being mischievous, his wife and sister-in-law scalded her with a candle on February 3,” said Satish Gaikwad, senior inspector of Kalamboli police station, adding that the police had found burn marks all over the child’s body, including her face, stomach, back and hands.

“When we spoke to her, she said she had been hurt by her mother and aunt. The women wanted to set an example for the other children in the house.”

The women have been booked under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 10:10 IST