Mumbai zoo set to get 2 pairs of lions from Gujarat

As part of its efforts to revamp the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan and Zoo, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has planned to get two pairs of lions from Gujarat, in exchange for two pairs of zebras from an international zoo and some exotic birds.

The Sakkarbaug zoo, in Junagadh, Gujarat, had earlier demanded giraffes, but has now settled for the two pairs of zebras.Sanjay Tripathi, director of Byculla zoo, confirmed they have started the process to procure two pairs of zebras from an international zoo. A bid has been floated to get the zebras and an organisation involved in animal exchange programmes will be appointed for the same.

According to zoo authorities, the procurement of zebras will not be done via money exchange, but through ways of barter or donation or gift. The bid floated by the Byculla zoo authorities, reads, “We want to procure four zebras — two males and two females — from foreign zoos only by way of donation, gift, disposal of surplus animal, exchange of animals, etc. We will not purchase animals.” The tender states that the organisation, which will be appointed for the barter, will only be paid for the cost of transportation, crates, veterinary caring, and handling of animals.

Zoo officials said the exchange is likely to be done after the monsoon, and the animals are expected to arrive by the year-end.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 01:15 IST