Munde may adopt newborn girl found near railway tracks in hometown Parli

mumbai

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 00:20 IST

Maharashtra social justice minister Dhananjay Munde is likely to adopt a newborn girl, who was found dumped near the railway tracks at his hometown in Parli, Marathawada.

Munde ensured the premature and malnourished baby, who had multiple injuries gets all medical help. He plans to adopt her and named her ‘Shivkanya’. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule has also agreed to aid the baby till she turns 18.

On Monday, a passer-by found the infant near the railway tracks in Parli. When the information broke, someone called Munde and informed him about the baby. The girl had thorn-inflicted wounds on her body.

“It was so disturbing to hear about the baby facing such a situation. As soon as I came to know I called up a doctor friend Vijay Randad and requested him to do whatever he can to save her life,” Munde said. Dr. Randad said the baby’s condition was critical when she was admitted to the Randad hospital in Parli, however, she is responding well to the treatment. “She was in critical condition when admitted. It is a premature baby, could be of 30 weeks. Malnourished and weighs only 1.5kg. She also has multiple injuries on her trunk, abdomen, legs and other parts of the body, as she was thrown in thorny bushes,” he said.

“We have kept her in neo-natal intensive care unit (NICU) where she is being put on IV fluids. We are also feeding her through a tube as she is not in a position to drink milk on her own. The baby will take time to become healthy,” added Randad.

Munde wants to adopt the girl and is waiting for her discharge from the hospital. “I am planning to adopt her . The decision will be taken once I go back to Parli. We are also planning to shift her to Pune after she gets discharged from the hospital,” he said.

The baby was first rushed to a local civil hospital but as her condition was critical, the minister directed to shift her to Randad Hospital.

“Supriya tai also said she is ready to take responsiblity of the baby till she turns 18,” Munde said.