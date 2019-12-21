Musician’s murder: Accused teen says gang-raped by four

mumbai

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 23:25 IST

The 17-year-old girl accused of murdering a musician with the help of her 16-year-old boyfriend, has alleged she was raped by the 16-year-old and his friends earlier this year.

Based on her statement, a zero first information report (FIR) has been filed. Additional commissioner of police (West) Manoj Kumar Sharma said, “A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 376D (gang rape) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, has been registered.”

The girl and her boyfriend were arrested on December 7, five days after his body parts washed ashore at Mahim on December 2.

When questioned by the police, the girl had identified the man as her “adoptive” father and later alleged he had sexually assaulted her.

Initially, the girl had said she was 19 years old, but when her birth certificate was traced, the police learnt she is 17. Mumbai Police’s crime branch handed the girl’s custody to the juvenile justice board at Dongri correction home on December 16.

While recording her statement before the juvenile justice board, the girl alleged she had been gang-raped by her boyfriend and his friends, in September. The board then wrote to Dongri police station and a zero FIR was filed. The case has been transferred to Vakola police station since the girl was a Vakola resident. “One of the accused [her adoptive father] is dead, another [the 16-year-old boy] is in the children’s correction home and the complainant herself is in the correction home. No arrest has been made yet,” said senior inspector Kailashchandra Avahad, Vakola police station.

According to the girl, on the night of Anant Chaturdashi (September 12), she was part of a Ganesh visarjan procession when the 16-year-old asked her to come with him. He and his three friends took her to a ground in Ghatkopar’s Bhatwadi area.

“At the ground, her boyfriend and his three friends raped her, taking turns. She was scared afterward and told her adoptive father about it, but he did not pay heed. She did not approach the police then. She also stated that her adoptive father sexually abused her on multiple occasions. Her boyfriend too on many instances had forced himself on her,” said a police officer.

The girl and boy allegedly killed the musician on November 26 after an argument. The man had picked up his guitar to hit the boy when the latter struck him on the head with a bamboo pole.

The girl then stabbed him and sprayed mosquito repellent on his face. Over the next three days, the duo chopped the deceased into pieces and dumped them at different locations.