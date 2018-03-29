Navi Mumbai airport: 700 affected villagers accept Cidco incentive, agree to move out early

Around 700 people (project affected persons, or PAPs) who will be affected by the Navi Mumbai airport project have accepted Cidco’s incentive offer, as the first of the three deadlines expires on March 31.

Cidco has reiterated that it will not extend the deadlines set for acceptance of the scheme, which was announced for quick resettlement.

The incentive scheme As per the rehabilitation and resettlement package declared through a government order on March 1, 2014, PAPs will get several financial benefits, including compensation of Rs 1,500 per sq ft for their houses.

Apart from this, PAPs who vacate houses by March 31 will get an additional compensation of Rs500 per sq ft.

Those who vacate by April 30 will get it at Rs 300 per sqft and those who vacate it by May 31 will get additional compensation of Rs 100 per sq ft.

The scheme will end on June 1, and those vacating their houses after it will get payments as per the scheme announced earlier.

Other benefits include maintenance allowance of Rs 36,000, financial aid of Rs1,24,500 for construction, transport allowance of Rs50,000 and on the establishment of the airport company, 100 shares of face value of Rs10.

The rehabilitation and resettlement scheme was announced on October 1, 2017. To speed up the process, on January 27, Cidco came up with an incentive offer, to accept which the deadline was March 31.

More than 3,000 PAPs live in the 10 villages that fall in the core Navi Mumbai airport project zone, which will house the airport building, hangars, airstrip, among other facilities. These villages include Chinchpada, Kolhi, Kopar, Owle, Varche Owle, Pargaon-Dungi, Ulwe, Targhar, Kombadbhuje and Waghivli Vada. From these areas, villagers are to be resettled in Wadghar, Wahal and Kunde Wahal areas.

Mohan Ninawe, senior public relations officer, Cidco, said: “As the first deadline approaches, we have been getting excellent response from PAPs. The number of people accepting the package has been rising on a daily basis.”

Ninawe said villagers, particularly from Chinchpada, Waghivli and Kopar villages, have shifted out. So far, 60 vacated houses in these areas have been demolished. “The houses of all 700 PAPs who have accepted the offer are expected to be demolished by May,” he added.

Cidco is confident that majority of the PAPs will take up the offer. “Those who are unable to do so for some reason will do it in the second phase. Of course, the incentive will be lower then,” Ninawe said, claiming that Cidco has accepted all the demands of the PAPs. “As per the state government’s instructions, no extension can be given to any phase. So, only those who accept the offer by March 31 will be eligible for the incentive offer of Rs500 per sq ft. Those who accept the offer later will be eligible for lower incentive, as stated.”

Though March 29, 30 and 31 are public holidays, Cidco offices will remain open so that applications of PAPs can be accepted.

Mahendra Patil, president of Navi Mumbai Airport Shetkari Sangharsh Samiti, said more people are likely to accept the incentive offer as there’s little choice. “The airport land-filling work has made life difficult for them and they cannot stay in their homes. But there is still fear that Cidco will not keep its word,” he said. “There are also issues that must be addressed, concerning temple construction, increased shifting cost and availability of alternative temporary accommodation till houses in the designated areas are ready.”