e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 05, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / NIA court adjourns bail plea hearing of Varavara Rao, as jail authorities fail to submit medical reports

NIA court adjourns bail plea hearing of Varavara Rao, as jail authorities fail to submit medical reports

mumbai Updated: Jun 05, 2020 19:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday adjourned the plea hearing of Telugu poet P Varavara Rao to June 10, as prison authorities at Taloja jail have not submitted his medical reports.

Rao, booked in connection with Elgar Parishad case, had approached the special court for interim bail on May 15 amidst the spread of Covid-19 disease in Mumbai jails.

The plea came up for hearing on May 22, whereby the court directed the jail authorities to submit a report on his medical condition. Rao’s lawyer claimed that the authorities have still not submitted his medical report even after several reminders from the court.

Rao fell unconscious in jail on May 28 and was taken to JJ Hospital. The family and his lawyer had moved a plea, seeking direction to the hospital for medical report and documents of Rao. The hospital submitted their reports , while jail authorities failed to submit the report even then.

The court had sent a direction again to the prison to submit the report and scheduled the hearing on Friday. However, even on Friday, no report was received. The court has now scheduled the hearing on June 10.

top news
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Ahead of talks with China over Ladakh standoff, India signals a realistic approach
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Woman gang-raped, singed with cigarette in front of 5-year-old son in Kerala
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
Markaz management deliberately disobeyed police directions, Centre tells SC
US approves loans, investments worth over $340 million for projects in India
US approves loans, investments worth over $340 million for projects in India
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
‘They will turn India into Italy’: UP CM stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 darts
TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashes official with slipper
TikTok star-turned-BJP leader Sonali Phogat thrashes official with slipper
Tirumala temple opens on June 11, VIP darshan marked out amid pandemic
Tirumala temple opens on June 11, VIP darshan marked out amid pandemic
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
Watch: Jodhpur cops thrash & kneel on man’s neck for not wearing mask
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In