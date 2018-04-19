Now, Mumbai civic body to give nod to underground utilities and road repairs in one go

There is good news for commuters this monsoon as there will be no more unattended trenches and unfixed roads. To ensure that roads are reinstated immediately after works such as laying underground cables and water pipes are done, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will give permissions for underground utilities and road repairs at the same time.

Currently, the permission for road repair is issued separately after the utility work is completed. This has caused delays in fixing roads and sidewalks. Unattended trenches have in the past resulted in road accidents.

In a review meeting on Thursday, municipal commissioner Ajoy Mehta directed officials to give the permissions in one go to ensure road repairs are completed before the monsoon.

Meanwhile, in the backdrop of the Kamala Mills fire, the civic body has set up dedicated inspection cells for fire safety in establishments. Owing to increased fire incidents in godowns, storage units and illegal basements, it will conduct more checks in such places. Officials were directed to seal or shut buildings violating the safety guidelines.

Civic officials said that they also discussed comprehensive maintenance of the city’s major roads on an urgent basis. Citizens can expect facilities such as zebra crossing, signals, signboards and nameboards, etc, on roads which witness high traffic. In addition to this, Mehta ordered senior assistant municipal commissioners to inspect Metro and other works for potential flooding.