Ola cab driver masturbates in front of woman in Mumbai; gets sacked

An Ola cab driver was sacked for allegedly masturbating in front of a 36-year-old woman while she was on the way to Kurla on Saturday.

“We strongly condemn the driver’s behaviour. We immediately suspended him upon receiving the complaint. Our safety response team has been in contact with the customer [woman] and continues to offer all the required support,” said a spokesperson from Ola Cabs.

The woman tweeted about the incident on Tuesday. “I noticed him moving in his seat when the cab was stuck in traffic. He first winked at me through the rear view mirror and then started masturbating,” she said. “It took me 48-hours to overcome my inhibitions, fear and gain the courage to put my horrifying experience with Ola cab driver on social media,” the tweet read.

The Mumbai police got in touch with the woman taking note of her tweet and instructed her to contact Thane police. Talking to HT, the woman said she will lodge a complaint soon. The driver was identified as Sandeep Bhuvneshwar Varnval. The woman, who works at a retail company, was on her way to Kurla. According to her, she noticed something amiss about the driver’s behaviour when the car was stuck in traffic near Shil Phata in Mumbra.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 00:37 IST