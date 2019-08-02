Parking under 25 BEST depots? Corporator gives proposal to civic body

mumbai

A new way has been proposed to meet the parking demands of Mumbai – parking lots under the 25 depots of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) buses.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Surekha Patil has put forth the proposal in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) house in the form of notice of motion, highlighting the steps the administration should take to tackle the increasing number of vehicles.

“Just like the number of vehicles, the challenge of parking vehicles is increasing with each passing day. The demand is getting more and more every other day, and the current parking capacity of the city is not sufficient,” read the proposal by Patil. “Due to the problem of insufficient parking space, citizens are parking their cars on roads and this is creating congestion in the city. While the BMC has taken several steps to increase parking space in the city of Mumbai, it should now also work towards creating parking space below the BEST bus depots by construction of underground parking.”

Patil has sought reply on the proposal, through a feasibility report.

The city has around 36 lakh registered vehicles, of which around 50% are two-wheelers.

In 2015, BEST started pay-and-park lots at its bus depots during the day, when they are empty, but it didn’t pick up pace owing to the high charges. Last month, BEST had announced that it has tweaked the rate card and will allow parking for shorter durations, unlike earlier.

Starting July 7, the BMC started to levy hefty fines, between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 15,000 for illegally parking vehicles in the 500-m radius of 26 public parking lots in the city.

Romil Kothari, a Grant Road resident and a student studying urban transportation, said, “Parking space will always be an issue in the city, unless the government comes up with strict mitigation measures. They can stop registration of private vehicles for a while or have odd and even rule for private vehicles. Only such measures can bring down congestion in Mumbai.”

