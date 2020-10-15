PM Modi biopic co-producer threatened on social media, files complaint with Mumbai Police

mumbai

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:39 IST

The co-producer of the film ‘PM Narendra Modi’, Amit Wadhwani has registered a complaint with the Chembur police station claiming that a Facebook user threatened to get his wife, sister and daughter gang-raped, as people like him are responsible for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

The police have begun an investigation in the case.

Wadhwani’s film was re-released on Friday as the first film to be released post-Covid-19 lockdown period.

According to the FIR (of which HT has a copy), Wadhwani on October 10 had posted on Facebook informing people about the re-release of his film. After that, he received objectionable comments from a Facebook user named Optimystix Optimystix.

“The accused posted nine highly objectionable, threatening and obscene comments. The accused person used abusive language for his family members and threatened to get female members of his family gang-raped. Wadhwani submitted screenshots of these comments to the police,” states the FIR.

Wadhwani first visited the cyber cell on October 12 and was further directed to Chembur police station for lodging the FIR. He told the police that he has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Wadhwani said, “As co-producer of the film PM Narendra Modi, I have received threat comments on social media warning me of dire consequences. While trollers are common and insignificant, the nature of the threat and bringing in my family into this is disturbing for a law-abiding citizen like me. I wasn’t sure whether there is a wider nexus or pattern to it, given the recent developments in the film industry. I have filed an official complaint with the cyber cell who have assured me to look into this.”

The police have registered a case under sections 500 (defamation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory) of the Indian Penal Code and 67A (publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.

The police have started the process of writing to the service provider seeking details of the IP address from which the objectionable comments were uploaded.