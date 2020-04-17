e-paper
PMC Bank fraud case: Special court refuses bail to HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan

mumbai Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
The Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Friday refused to grant interim bail to HDIL promoter Rakesh Wadhawan, the main accused in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank fraud case, observing that the defence has failed to point out that he is unsafe in jail.

Wadhawan and his son Sarang had approached the court for interim bail on the grounds that they are unsafe in the jail owing to the Covid-19 outbreak. The defence lawyers however, on Friday, did not press for bail for Sarang and only argued for Wadhawan’s bail plea.

Based on a report presented by the chief medical officer of the jail before the court, the defence pointed out that Wadhawan has been put in the category of high-risk patient for cardiac, pulmonary and infectious diseases. The defence also had pointed out that Wadhawan had to be admitted to JJ Hospital in February after a medical emergency.

Additional solicitor general Anil Singh and advocate Sunil Gonsalves, representing the enforcement directorate (ED) opposed the plea on the grounds that medical facilities are available in prison and that Wadhawan had been given proper treatment at the hospital before he was discharged.

After hearing both the sides, the court observed that the defence had failed to point out any urgency to release Wadhawan on bail. The court also held that the defence’s bail plea on merits is also pending for hearing. Hence, the court rejected the plea observing that there is nothing on record to show that the accused are unsafe in jail.

