Quarantine period over for Shivaji Park society, residents breathe sigh of relief

mumbai

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 19:25 IST

Residents across 15 flats at the four-storeyed Dinkar Apartment, Shivaji Park, breathed a sigh of relief when the civic officials and police, on Sunday, informed them that their quarantine period was over. After 15 days, residents finally stepped out of their homes at the society’s common area. They distributed chocolates to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff and police officers. On April 4, one of the residents, a 60-year-old man, had tested positive for Covid-19. Along with positive patient’s wife and son, Raut and his family who live next door, all tested negative for Covid-19.