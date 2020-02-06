Ram temple trust: Sena questions BJP’s timing ahead of Delhi polls

mumbai

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 23:50 IST

A day after Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi announced the formation of the Teerth Kshetra Trust for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Shiv Sena took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the timing of the announcement.

In the editorial of the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said that the BJP had resorted to this move just days ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was causing a lot of problems. It added that the real credit must go to the Supreme Court (SC).

“There is criticism that BJP had to bring in Lord Ram as Kejriwal had caused it [the party] tremendous problems in the Delhi elections. [This was insinuated] because PM Modi has announced the formation of the Ram temple trust four days before the voting. The SC has to be congratulated for the trust that the PM announced for the construction of the Ram temple. PM Modi needs to be congratulated for fulfilling his duty of implementing the verdict of the SC,” the Sena said in the editorial on Thursday.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party also slammed the BJP for using Ram Mandir issues as a political tool. It said, “The temple’s ‘foundation’ was laid for Delhi Assembly elections. Again it will be used in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

The Congress party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) also raised questions over the announcement of the Ram temple trust.