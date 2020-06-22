Rare marine life sighted from Mahalaxmi shoreline as Coastal Road reclamation inches closer

mumbai

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 00:42 IST

South Mumbai residents and a marine biologist have requested the state to protect areas around the Mahalaxmi Bay, as Coastal Road reclamation work has begun in the area.

A report on the intertidal biodiversity along the Mahalaxmi shoreline in south Mumbai by independent marine biologist Gaurav Patil has identified two species of hard corals (Paracyathus and Cladangia exusta) and three soft corals (Palythoa mutuki, Anthopleura dixoniana and one unidentified Anthopleura species). Corals are protected under schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, the same protection status as that of a tiger or an elephant. Rare species such sea urchins, honeycomb moray eel, 12 species of sea slugs, six species of crustaceans along with gastropods and echinoderms were all documented across Mahalaxmi Bay between September 2019 and March 2020.

“The environment impact assessment report only had brief details of overall marine biodiversity along the south Mumbai coastline and did not document specific areas that have rare and protected species. We need to have an overall perspective of what is at stake before commencing development activities,” said Patil.

Meanwhile, residents from the Maha Goolestan Co-op Housing Society on Bhulabhai Desai Road shared a letter they wrote to environment minister Aditya Thackeray last week. “We have requested the state to avoid reclaiming the Mahalaxmi Bay area, which is an economically important and sensitive fishing zone, home to corals, gastropods, bivalve species, and a roosting area for migratory bird species. However, some of these zones have already been reclaimed over the weekend,” one of the residents said.

HT has reviewed the letter, which read, “Work on the coastal road may have gone too far to stop the project itself but even now, if done intelligently and sensitively, we can save essential portions of our scenic coastline and along with it the livelihood of thousands of fishers.”

The 9.9-km current phase of the Rs 12,969 crore project is to be an eight-lane highway which will connect Marine Drive to the southern end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. Reclamation activity has been undertaken from Nariman Point to Worli.

The state mangrove cell said they had received several complaints alleging marine ecosystems, especially corals, were being destroyed due to ongoing reclamation. “We have instructed our marine biologists to visit project-affected sites and submit details where protected marine life is at risk,” said Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forest (mangrove cell). “At the same time, we are awaiting a report on translocation of corals as suggested by a committee constituted by the Bombay high court so that on-ground implementation can begin.”

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said they would ensure the biodiversity in the area would be protected. “We are in constant consultation with the National Institute of Oceanography and ecologists appointed by our contractor who is guiding us to avoid environmentally sensitive zones during reclamation. Absolute care is being taken by us and marine life will not be hampered,” said Vijay Nighot, chief engineer, BMC’s coastal road project.