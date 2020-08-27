e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav sends letter of resignation to Maharashtra CM

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav sends letter of resignation to Maharashtra CM

The appointment of non-governmental administrator of Jintur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Parbhani District has irked the MP.

mumbai Updated: Aug 27, 2020 08:04 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sanjay Jadhav sent his resignation letter to Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Sanjay Jadhav sent his resignation letter to Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.(ANI Photo)
         

Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra’s Parbhani, Sanjay Jadhav, tendered his resignation from membership of Lok Sabha on Wednesday saying he was unable to do justice with party workers of his area.

Jadhav sent his resignation letter to Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“If I’m unable to do justice with Shiv Sena workers of my area. I have no right to be an MP of the party,” his letter read.

The appointment of non-governmental administrator of Jintur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Parbhani District has irked the MP.

“I have been following the matter for the last 8-10 months. Now a person from NCP has been appointed as non-governmental administrator and this is an insult to Shiv Sena workers,” he said.

Jadhav is also a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

(with ANI inputs)

tags
top news
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Pulwama bombers had international media in sight: NIA
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to chair 41st GST Council meeting at 11am
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
‘No signs of it’: Rahul Gandhi targets govt over Covid-19 vaccine
5 reasons why Delhi’s Covid-19 cases spiked
5 reasons why Delhi’s Covid-19 cases spiked
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole
Indian-origin girl invents cap to ensure social distancing during Covid-19; wins rave reviews
Indian-origin girl invents cap to ensure social distancing during Covid-19; wins rave reviews
‘Harassed by moneylender’: Brothers kill selves at Chandni Chowk showroom
‘Harassed by moneylender’: Brothers kill selves at Chandni Chowk showroom
Indian-origin girl’s ‘SixFeetApart’ alarm wows US in Covid times
Indian-origin girl’s ‘SixFeetApart’ alarm wows US in Covid times
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi COVID-19Covid-19Sushant Singh RajputNEET 2020 admit card

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In