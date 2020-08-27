Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav sends letter of resignation to Maharashtra CM

mumbai

Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra’s Parbhani, Sanjay Jadhav, tendered his resignation from membership of Lok Sabha on Wednesday saying he was unable to do justice with party workers of his area.

Jadhav sent his resignation letter to Sena chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“If I’m unable to do justice with Shiv Sena workers of my area. I have no right to be an MP of the party,” his letter read.

The appointment of non-governmental administrator of Jintur Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Parbhani District has irked the MP.

“I have been following the matter for the last 8-10 months. Now a person from NCP has been appointed as non-governmental administrator and this is an insult to Shiv Sena workers,” he said.

Jadhav is also a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

