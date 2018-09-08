Shock to celebration: Stories come out in Mumbai day after SC verdict

A wave of celebration and euphoria has swept the city after the Supreme Court (SC) verdict decriminalising homosexual relationships on Thursday.

Arnab Nandy, 25, returned home on Thursday evening to find his overjoyed parents, hugging him and telling him to now ‘broadcast’ his sexual orientation. “Congratulation son, now it's legal,” they said. Nandy’s mother told him to come out as a gay man so she no longer has to answer relatives who bring marriage proposals for him.

“My parents have always been law abiding citizens. Since my father has a government, they were always worried about what people would say if they found out that I am gay. After the SC’s verdict yesterday, we are not criminals anymore. It has validated their belief and made it easier for them to accept me,” said Nandy.

Nandy, a technical associate, came out to his parents three months ago but they had refused to acknowledge it as they considered the law to be important. “While I was away, my mother was sensitising people around her towards the LGBTQ community. She has come a long way from not knowing anything about the community to spreading awareness about it. People are not born homophobic, it is just the lack of awareness,” said Nandy.

However, for many, this is just the first victory in a series of hurdles to overcome. Uday Kakkar, a 20-year-old student, came out to his mother as a gay man on live television. He had not informed his mother that he would be appearing on a live television debate, but she found out anyway. She hasn’t spoken to him since.

“I got a call from her at 11.45 last night asking me where I was and what time I would return home. That is when I figured that she had gotten to know about me ,because she isn’t usually up this late. Later, she ended up blaming a cousin of mine for my ‘choice’”, Kakkar said.

In the case of Aman Chahal, a media professional, who had come out to his parents three years ago, the SC verdict changed little. Even though his parents have continued their hostility towards him, his childhood friend organised a pride party for Chahal. “My childhood friend whom I have always confided in bought a cake for me. My friends told me they accept me for who I am and would always be there for me,” said Chahal.

Debendra Nath Sanyal, who works for a marketing and communication firm, on Friday distributed sweets in his office and came out to his colleagues as a gay man living with his partner.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 00:12 IST