e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 13, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Soon, take a guided tour of BMC headquarters in Mumbai; MTDC-BMC ink deal

Soon, take a guided tour of BMC headquarters in Mumbai; MTDC-BMC ink deal

mumbai Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 23:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) on behalf of the state tourism department signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to start guided tours of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters for tourists. MTDC will plan the tour and procure necessary permissions for the tour of the heritage building from the state government. State tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “It’s a building that’s always captured my imagination and awestruck millions like me... I’m sure that not just tourists, but many Mumbaikars would also love to see the building of the BMC HQ...”

top news
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
Former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti released from detention
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
iPhone 12 series launched in India, price starts at Rs 69,900: Details here
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
IPL 2020: CSK arrest slide with smooth win over Sunrisers
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Pawar writes to PM Modi over Maharashtra guv’s letter to Thackeray
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Foreign secretary Shringla, US deputy secy discuss upcoming 2+2 dialogue
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Pakistan PM’s adviser says India has sent a message with ‘desire for conversation’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In