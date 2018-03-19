SSC paper leak: 15 students found with History exam paper on WhatsApp at Kalyan school

Around an hour before the start of the ‘History and Political Science’ paper in the ongoing SSC board exams, the Kalyan-based Sacred Heart School on Monday found that 15 students had got the question paper on their mobile phones.

School authorities conducted a surprise check of students’ phones and bags, after receiving an alert from a student, informing them that a private coaching class had told over 100 students that they would receive the question paper an hour before the commencement of the exam.

“Our staff was instructed to frisk all the students, and also to check the contents of their mobile phones. We conducted a surprise check and found the question papers on their WhatsApp, sent by a person named Khatwani. On checking further, we realised the papers were given to students by Vinita Classes in Ulhasnagar. Immediately, the board officials were alerted, and as per their instructions, we filed an FIR at Titwala police station,” said Albin Anthony, administrator, Sacred Heart School.

Dr SR Borase, secretary of Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), said: “I received a complaint just minutes before the exam began. We asked the school to continue with the exam as per schedule. A complaint has been filed at the police station. Only after further investigation can we share details.”

“Initially, we did not know if these question papers were the same ones as those prepared by the exam board, because we are not allowed to open the question papers before the scheduled time. It was only after taking permission from the exam board authorities that we opened the bundle. The question papers seized from the students were the same as those prepared by the board. Students who had obtained the question papers beforehand are from different schools,” added Anthony.