State CID arrests police inspector for abetting suicide of two brothers in Mumbai

Inspector Younus Shaikh, former​ senior inspector of Virar police station, transferred recently to the Palghar control room, was arrested from Mumbai by the state CID on Monday, for abetting the suicide of two brothers. He has been remanded in police custody till Wednesday.

Since his transfer, Shaikh had been on leave and had not taken up his new posting, police sources said​ .

Just a week ago, on February 28, the CID took over the investigation of the case from the Arnala coastal police.

A couple, Amarnath Jha and his wife Mithelesh, had been arrested on January 23, and subsequently released on bail, by the Arnala coastal police. The main accused in the case, Munaf Baloch, a social worker and resident of Virar, is absconding.

On January 20, Amit Jha, 29, consumed rat poison at his home in Suram Park, Virar (east). He was admitted to the KEM hospital and later moved to Shushrut hospital in Dadar, where he died on Monday morning.

The day before he attempted suicide, Amit and his parents had gone to Virar police station demanding that an FIR be filed against Shaikh for threatening him as well as his younger brother Vikas, 22, who, fed up with the harassment, had killed himself in November 2017.

Vikas, who had eight criminal cases against him at Vasai and Virar police stations, had poured kerosene on himself, set himself on fire and tried to embrace Vasai deputy superintendent of police Vishwas Dalwi. Dalwi escaped unhurt, but Vikas suffered 80% burns and passed away a day later.

The report into Vikas’s suicide was submitted on January 16, and named Baluch, who was booked abetting suicide. His family was demanding that the charge of abetment to suicide be registered against Shaikh, too.

In a statement, Manjunath Singe, superintendent of police, Palghar, said he and other officers met the family and assured a fair probe into the death of Amit’s brother Vikas on January 19.Shaikh’s role was not established in an internal inquiry, but he had been transferred as a precautionary measure, he added. The next day, Amit consumed poison.

The brothers’ father Vinay has alleged that Shaikh is responsible for both his sons’ deaths.