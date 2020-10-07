Sushant Singht Rajput’s sisters petition to quash FIR against them adjourned to October 13

mumbai

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 01:19 IST

The Bombay high court (HC) on Tuesday posted a petition filed by Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, sisters of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for further hearing on October 13. Priyanka and Meetu Singh have sought to quash the first information report (FIR) registered against them by Bandra police, following a complaint by actor Rhea Chakraborty.

The bench of justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik adjourned the hearing as neither Chakraborty’s legal counsel nor any one for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) appeared to respond to the petition.

In her complaint, Chakraborty has alleged Priyanka got Dr Tarun Kumar of New Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi to prescribe to Rajput medication that is prohibited under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Chakraborty has alleged that the medication may have caused chronic anxiety and contributed to Rajput taking his own life.

Rajput’s sisters have responded in a petition filed through advocate Madhav Thorat that not all the prescribed medication is banned and guidelines issued by the Medical Council of India in April this year allow medication to be prescribed to patients even at the first consultation. The petition also questions the timing of Chakraborty’s complaint, pointing out that she lodged it on September 7 while the medication was prescribed on June 8 (which is the date that Chakraborty and Rajput parted ways).

Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. Chakraborty was arrested on September 8 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of its probe into allegations of drug abuse in the case of Rajput’s death.

Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde issued a statement on Tuesday, alleging Rajput’s family and their legal team are “are interfering and tampering with the investigations”.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde’s statement, issued on Tuesday:

The SC on 19th Aug 2020, to ensure public confidence in the investigation and to do complete justice in the matter (of Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) death case) considered it appropriate to accord approval for the ongoing CBI investigation into the case registered at Patna and directed transfer of any case registered on the death of SSR into the circumstances of his unnatural death to CBI.

The Bandra Police registered a case on the allegations of Rhea Chakraborty against the sisters of SSR in relation to illegal administration of medicines on the basis of forged prescription which could be the cause of SSR death and transferred it on 9th Sept 2020 to the CBI as per the orders of the SC. Therefore the family also stand to face investigations in the case.

The CBI is independently and impartially investigating both the cases. The CBI is supposed to be an insulated and free from any interference.

It is disturbing to learn that the family of SSR and its lawyers are interfering and tampering with the investigations by bringing pressure on the AIIMS team of doctors by speaking to them during investigations and releasing purported audio recorded conversations and information to the media in order to bring pressure and tamper with potential witnesses.

The SSR family lawyer is supposed to have said that he is going to meet the CBI director to get the family’s pre-determined path of investigations in SSR death. It is very disturbing to read such information in the media as attempts are being made to get a pre-determined result in the case.

Any further attempts to interfere and tampering in the investigations would be brought to the notice of the appropriate courts.