e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 02, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Tata hospital mulls taking stranded cancer patients to their hometowns in Maharashtra

Tata hospital mulls taking stranded cancer patients to their hometowns in Maharashtra

mumbai Updated: May 02, 2020 19:21 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

Tata Memorial Hospital (TMH) is in talks with the state transport department to arrange for buses to ferry stranded cancer patients to their neighbouring hometowns in Maharashtra.

“We have initiated a conversation with the state transport department to give us the permission to send these patients back home and also in arrangements,” said Humayun Jafri, head public relation officer of the hospital.

The bus facility will be available only for inter-district transportations, not for other states. “We will take these patients in buses through several trips with proper precautions. But the final decision is yet to be taken,” he added.

As HT reported earlier, hundreds of cancer patients are stranded in Mumbai. Cancer patients are most vulnerable to acquiring the infection due to their low immunity. Many of them have taken shelters in crowded dharamshalas or lodges. Now, as the government has provided some relaxations in transportation, TMH, the biggest cancer hospital in India is trying to send these patients back home.

The hospital has already provided alternative accommodation to several patients and their kin in the city. Around 18 patients along with their relatives have been shifted to Zaid International Hotel in Marol. The hospital has also made arrangements for food for them. “We have also organised BEST bus services for patients to ferry them to hospital for treatment,” he said.

top news
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
India’s coronavirus cases climb to 37,776; 1,223 deaths recorded
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
As migrants return, Bihar faces new challenges of Covid-19 spreading to 30 districts
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
In PM’s push for farm reforms, a role for Kisan credit cards, PM-KISAN scheme
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Golden Temple sees 20% surge in online offerings amid lockdown
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Didn’t care who’s bowling at what pace: Lee on India batsman’s greatness
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Fiat India launches online booking platform for Jeep products
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
Covid-19: Owaisi questions privacy on ‘shady’ Aarogya Setu app; govt replies
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news