Teachers failing to clear TET to be sacked, won't get salary from Jan 1

Teachers failing to clear TET to be sacked, won’t get salary from Jan 1

mumbai Updated: Dec 28, 2019 00:20 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
The state education department, in a circular issued on Thursday (December 26), has instructed its officials to terminate services of primary school teachers in state schools who have failed to clear the mandatory Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). These teachers will not get their salaries from January 1, 2020.

As per the rules laid by a government resolution dated February 13, 2013, TET has been made compulsory for primary teachers across the state. The government had allowed teachers to complete the eligibility requirement by appearing for three consecutive exams from 2016. The third and final attempt was in July 2018. “A lot of extensions were given to teachers. Those teachers who have still not cleared the exam will be terminated from service and would not get their salaries from 2020,” said an official from the state education department.

While there are no official numbers on how many such teachers exist, teachers groups in the state said that the number can be anywhere close to 2,000 . Teachers from minority schools, however, are exempt from the rule at the moment.

