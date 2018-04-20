This 27-year-old rigged ATM by putting skimmer, camera near card slot in Mumbai

The Oshiwara police on Wednesday arrested a 27-year-old man, Kishore Chaganbhai Naiya, for allegedly fixing a skimmer and micro-camera at an ATM kiosk in Oshiwara.

While withdrawing money from the ATM on Sunday evening, Afzan Shaikh spotted a blue instrument on the card reader.

Suspecting something amiss, he called the bank, who then informed the local police.

“The skimmer was attached to copy data of all customers who insert their cards in the ATM while the micro-camera was placed near the keypad to keep track of the four-digit PIN,” said an officer.

The police then asked the bank for the footage of CCTV cameras at the ATM kiosk and found the suspect who was seen tampering with the ATM.

Based on tip-offs, they traced and arrested Naiya from his home at Anand nagar in Jogeshwari.

The Oshiwara police have recovered 520 magnetic cards and a skimmer-making machine from his home. “The accused was going to use the stolen data to clone these cards. The cards could be used to withdraw money using the PIN codes,” said the officer.

The police have seized Rs1.39 lakh . They said Naiya bought the card reader and ATM original skimmer from China through online portals.

To ensure he does not leave a trace behind he used to target only those ATMs where there were no security guards. Furthermore he used to remove the skimmer and micro camera in half an hour’s time.

The police are now checking how Naiya, a Class 12 dropout, learned to make skimmers at home.

Naiya was arrested in 2013 in another cyber fraud using a skimmer. He is out on bail in that case. He was also arrested in connection with a theft in Gujarat in 2011.

An officer said the police are probing if the accused made more skimmers and gave it to his aides.

Subhash Khanvilkar, senior inspector, Oshiwara police station, said, “The probe is in its nascent stage. We have got his custody till April 23. We are probing the case.”