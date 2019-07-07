Top scorers from CBSE, ICSE apply for FYJC seats in Maharashtra

With non-state board students accounting for 80% of applications in the 95% and above slot for first-year junior college (FYJC) admissions this year, state board students might have a tough time getting a seat in some of the most sought-after colleges in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The first merit list for FYJC will be declared on July 12 at 6pm.

On Friday, the state education department released the general merit list for FYJC admissions in which students got to know their merit ranks and could check their scores on the admission portal before the final merit lists. According to the data shared by the department, 1,487 students who have scored 95% and above are in the race for FYJC admissions this year. Of these, only 301 students (20%) are from the state board, while the others are from CBSE, ICSE and IGCSE boards.

Even as over 91% students qualifying for admissions are from the state board, very few of them have made it to the top berths, data has revealed. Of the 6,607 students who have scored between 90% and 95%, only 3,453 (52%) are from the state board.

“Every year, we see that a lot of students from the other boards make it to the first merit list. However this year, with the state board students scoring low owing to the new paper pattern, only a few might be able to make the cut,” said a principal of a south Mumbai college.

After a dip in the pass percentage for SSC this year, the education department allowed 98 prominent junior colleges in the MMR to increase their seats by 5-8%. “Even after the additional seats, competition will remain fierce as there are many top scorers in other boards. As far as minority colleges are concerned, 50% of the additional seats will be for minority, which will be surrendered only at the end of three rounds,” said Satram Verhani, vice-principal, CHM college, Ulhasnagar.

