Traffic snarls begin again on all major highways, police expect further surge from June 3

mumbai

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:25 IST

An increase in movement of private vehicular traffic was witnessed on city roads on Monday morning as the state government announced some relaxations while extending the lockdown in the state till June 30.

Slow-moving traffic was reported in certain patches on both, the western express highway (WEH) and eastern express highway (EEH). Traffic slowed down outside vegetable markets on the Sion-Panvel road and other areas in the suburbs. This came after chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday night announced Mission Begin Again – the fifth phase of the lockdown.

From June 5, all markets, shopping areas, and stores, except malls and market complexes, will be allowed to function on an odd-even basis from 9am to 5pm, the Maharashtra government guidelines indicated. Standalone shops in one lane will be allowed to open on odd dates while those in the next lane can function on even dates. The government notification, however, warns that failure to maintain social distancing norms by shops and markets will result in the immediate closure of such commercial establishments.

This is also seen as one of the reasons for traffic as shopkeepers have started to venture out for stocks.

“The nakabandi is underway. We anticipate that traffic will further increase from June 3,” said additional commissioner of police (traffic) Pravin Padwal.

Starting June 3, the state has also lifted restrictions on outdoor physical activities like cycling, running, and jogging. Use of beaches, parks, playgrounds, gardens, and promenades will be allowed from 5am to 7pm.

Lack of public transport and the need to maintain social distance has resulted in citizens taking their vehicles on the roads. “We are allowing essential services which also include goods carriers, tempos, and trucks. Local trains are non-operational while BEST buses are running at half capacity. Hence, we expect that the use of private vehicles may increase,” said Padwal.

People took to Twitter on Monday to report the increase in traffic. “Unlock 1 started bit early for Mumbai. Mumbai highway started seeing traffic again,” wrote one user. Others raised concerns that this may lead to a rise in infection while some said that doctors, nurses, and those working for essential services may get affected due to the traffic.