Uddhav Thackeray tells Shiv Sena legislators to turn the heat on Maharashtra government

As the budget session on the Maharashtra legislative assembly commenced on Monday, the Shiv Sena has decided to target the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government during the 31-day session. In a meeting with the party’s ministers and legislators on Monday, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray directed them to go on an offensive and put pressure on the government on the implementation of farm loan waiver, implementation of the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, and other issues.

The directive from Thackeray comes a month after the party passed a resolution to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections without an alliance with the BJP.

“Uddhav ji mainly spoke on four key issues over which we will put pressure on the government — loan waiver, the banks going bust in wake of the Nirav Modi episode, implementation of the seventh pay commission and the labour ‘reforms’ which the government is planning to introduce,” said a senior Sena leader, who was present in the meeting. The meeting was held in a five-star hotel in south Mumbai on Monday evening.

In 2017 the budget and monsoon session of the state assembly were disrupted completely as the Sena and the opposition parties demanded loan waiver for farmers in the state. Subsequently, the loan waiver was announced but has not been completed yet. “We will pressurise the government over the failure to implement it. When it was announced, 91 lakh farmers were on the list, we have been asked by Uddhav ji to corner the government and seek tabling of the names of the farmers who are beneficiaries of the scheme till date,” another senior Sena leader added. requesting anonymity.

Besides, the Sena will demand that the state government take up responsibility for people's savings if a bank goes bust. “There is lot distrust amongst people after the Nirav Modi fraud. It is the people’s hard-earned money in these banks, and the government must take steps to provide security to the people,” the leader said adding, “The state government has rolled out labour “reforms” but they are beneficial for industry owners than the labourers. We are going to take up the issue in the on-going session.”