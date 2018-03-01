Will amend the law to discourage fraudulent schemes, says Maharashtra CM

Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday informed the Legislative Council that the state could make amendments to the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID) Act, 1999 to keep a check on companies that come up with fraudulent schemes to dupe investors.

Fadnavis was responding to a Calling Attention motion moved over the company Pancard Clubs Pvt, which allegedly duped 51 lakh investors in the country between 2002 and 2014.

The Calling Action motion was moved by legislator Satej Patil to determined the status of the action taken by the state government against the promoters of the company. According to Patil, the Prabhadevi-based company has duped over 35 lakh investors in Maharashtra.

The Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWPI) legislator, Jayant Patil’s, inquired if the state government is formulating any law or strengthening existing laws to prevent such companies from mushrooming and fleeing with people’s hard-earned money.

In response, Fadnavis said, “We will see if amendments can be made to the existing MPID Act to bring such companies under its ambit.”

Fadnavis added that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) have collectively attached the properties of the company worth Rs4,500 crore.

“The agencies are in the process of liquidating the assets of the company and will soon repay the investors,” Fadnavis said.

The company mobilised over Rs7,000 crores through illegal collective investment schemes (CIS) from 51,55,516 investors from the years 2002-03 to 2013-14 through its various holiday schemes.