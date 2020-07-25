e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / With rise in demand, state FDA to buy remdesivir from Gujarat firm

With rise in demand, state FDA to buy remdesivir from Gujarat firm

mumbai Updated: Jul 25, 2020 00:04 IST
The Covid-19 outbreak has led to a sharp rise in the demand for remdesivir and tocilizumab — two drugs that have become essential for the treatment of serious cases of the infection. To meet the demand, Maharashtra’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to buy remdesivir from a Gujarat-based company.

With the state registering more than 7,000 new cases of Covid-19 daily, there’s been growing demand for remdesivir and tocilizumab, which have been effective in many serious cases of the infection. However, this has also led to a shortage of these drugs in the market as well as overcharging by some retailers. FDA has asked citizens to file complaints about overcharging on its helpline 1800222365.

State FDA minister Rajendra Shingne said the government plans to publish the price and availability of the drugs online for transparency. “We have held meetings with manufacturers. We are also in talks with a Gujarat-based company to supply remdesivir to the state. The production will increase soon,” he said.

While there are no official figures, it is estimated that more than 40,000 Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra require the two drugs for treatment. Many have complained of shortage and overcharging.

For example, on July 23, acting on a tip from a patient, FDA along with Ulhasnagar police’s crime branch caught Neeta Panjwani for selling tocilizumab for ₹60,000 while the maximum retail price (MRP) was ₹40,545. The joint raid was carried out by drug inspector Nishiganda Pashte, Nitin Aher and Sandeep Narawane from the Thane branch of FDA.

“The woman was selling the drugs at a higher price without the required prescription. Thus, an FIR [first information report] has been filed against her under the Drugs and Cosmetic Acts, 1940 and Essential Commodities Act, at Ulhasnagar police station,” said Sunil Bhardwaj, vigilance commissioner, FDA.

So far, 15 people have been arrested in four separate operations for illegally selling drugs used to treat Covid-19.

Remdesivir, an antiviral drug manufactured by Cipla and Hetero Healthcare, is used for the treatment of Ebola and costs ₹5,000 per vial. Tocilizumab is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and is imported by the Indian arm of the multinational pharmaceutical Roche, and marketed by Mumbai-based Cipla.

While there are numerous informal reports of shortage and overcharging, few formal complaints have been lodged, which may be due to lack of awareness. “We have launched the toll-free helpline number — 1800222365 — for people to file complaints if they are charged over the MRP. I request people to come forward and file complaints with us. Their anonymity will be maintained,” said AB Unhale, commissioner, FDA, Maharashtra.

