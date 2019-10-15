Budding activists make solar devices at Powai school

mumbai

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 19:34 IST

Bunts Sangha’s SM Shetty High School, Powai, held a day-long Student Solar Ambassadors’ Workshop on how to make solar devices. The event was held on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and the diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian Institute of Bombay (IIT-B) and witnessed the participation of around 100 ‘Global Gandhi Solar Yatra’ students.

During the session, students were made aware of climate change and its effects on the environment through videos. The importance of solar energy was reiterated in the class through brain-storming sessions.

The students along with their teachers learnt to assemble their own solar study lamps, designed to help them to fulfil the light needs for their studies. Experts from IIT-B trained the students and the teachers on the occasion. After assembling the lamp all the students, along with their teachers and the school vice-principal took a pledge to support sustainable development for the future.

After making the lamps, the students lit around 100 lamps during the session.

SPORTS DAY CELEBRATED

SM Shetty High School organised a sports meet for the students of Class 10 on the occasion of National Sports Day.

The day is commemorated to celebrate the birth anniversary of hockey legend, Major Dhyanchand. The event began in the morning with a kabbaddi tournament, followed by a set of games, which were open for all the classes.

The first of the games was hula-hoop in which 10 students had to form a chain and pass the hula hoop from one end to the other. In the second game, the students had to run from one end to the other with a cup full of water and had to form a pyramid.

In the third game, a team of five players had to balance water in a paper plate and pass it on to the next player in a bucket to the end of the finishing line and the team with the lowest amount of spill won.

In the fourth game, the players inflated balloons tied to their legs. An arena was formed by all the players holding hands and cheering for their team.

Each class sent two students for the tussle with the obvious choice being the promptest and the most agile participant. The objective was to burst the opponent’s balloon, with leg and in the process save their own. The school also organised a relay competition. for the students.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 19:29 IST