Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan’s fest teaches kids about culture, states of India

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) National Integration Festival 2019 was held recently to teach students about the rich folk culture and art of different states of India. Participants were organised into three groups: Group A (Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat), Group B (KVS Litfest) and Group C (Teachers’ Music and Art Competition).

The participants got an opportunity to showcase their talent at cluster level, regional level and finally at the national level, the event for which is held in Delhi every year.

This year, Mumbai region was allotted West Bengal in the national category and Myanmar in the international category for the entire event.

Aruna P Bhalla, deputy commissioner of KVS Mumbai region, was the driving force behind the event and was supported by a team of assistant commissioners and venue principals.

“It was the joint effort of Social Science and language teachers who polished the thoughts of students and gave them wings to use their skills and give their best performances,” said a school official.

All cultural competitions were organised by KV2 Colaba at MN Mulla Auditorium. KV1 Colaba was the venue for the display of artefacts and projects. The Litfest was organised by KV3 Colaba.

Renowned classical singer of Jaipur Kunwarshyam Gharana, Pandit Murli Manohar Shukla graced the valedictory function as the chief guest and felicitated the winners of various competitions.

The winners will represent Mumbai Region at the national level in New Delhi from October 31 to November 2.

