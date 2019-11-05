Young astronauts from Kalyan school take maiden space flight

mumbai

Podar International School, CBSE, Kalyan, culminated the Integrated English theme: Space Troopers

A Hitchhike through the Mysterious Universe. The event was called the Stardust: To Infinity and Beyond!

It was inaugurated by the school principal Bhavesh Bhalerao, in the presence of the students who were dressed up as astronauts, their parents and instructors. The school had organised the gallery walk, during which students found stars and planets hung across the premises. The information about the different planets, solar system, galaxy and milky way were displayed in charts.

Students also learnt what their weight would be on different planets. They presented their projects. There was also a gaming zone. By the end of the event, the students were given opportunities to click pictures at space selfie points.

Ulhasnagar school students unleash their creativity

Seth Parasram Parumal New Era High School conducted several art activities for students during which they made colourful rangolis, decorative diyas, reeting cards, wall hangings, posters, candles and earthen lamps.

The motive behind organising the activities was to make the students understand the importance of festivals and to bring encourage their creative skills.

The students of St Mary’s SSC school in Mazagaon won the under-14 championship after defeating Jamnabai Narsee (ICSE) school by 2-0. Forty-two schools participated in MSSA U14 2nd division. The school’s SSC under-14 team were also the runner-up in the DSO city tournament, which saw 98 schools participate. The winners of the competition were Bombay Scottish (ICSE) school, who won 4-3.

School students don chef caps, exhibit their culinary skills

Students of St Arnold’s High School and Jr College donned their chef caps to exhibit their culinary skills in Let’s Pack A Healthy Tiffin interschool competition organised by the school recently.

The motive behind the competition was to encourage students to get healthy food items in their tiffin boxes, and make the food items interesting, so that they do not indulge themselves in unhealthy junk food.

All the contestants cooked nutritious, delectable food items in an artistic and aesthetic style.

The dishes were judged based on nutrition, taste, creativity, presentation and cleanliness by three judges who are chefs by profession. The judges also interacted with the participants and appreciated their efforts.

The competition was won by Marol Education High School, while St Arnold’s High School and Sacred Heart High School secured the second and third places respectively.