Happy Birthday AR Rahman: Top 10 Hindi hits by the maestro, from Jai Ho to Saathiya

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 08:24 IST

At 53, singer-composer AR Rahman has two Academy Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Grammy Awards, six National Film Awards, a Golden Globe, and 15 Filmfare Awards to his credit. He is the go-to musician across languages and film industries, including though not limited to Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malyalam, Kannada and English movies.

Also read: Why AR Rahman embraced Islam, and other pertinent questions: India's most reticent opens up in an exclusive interview

So for his birthday, we came up with a playlist of some his most popular songs in Hindi.

1. Tamasha (2015)

The songs of Imtiaz Ali’s Tamasha were a hit, be it the peppy number Matargashti or the soulful Agar Tum Saath Ho. The music touched hearts and became an instant hit.

2. Highway (2014)

Imtiaz Ali’s Highway marked the debut of Alia Bhatt as a singer with Patakha Guddi. Another song Mahi Ve, that Rahman crooned, was also a popular number.

3. Raanjhanaa (2013)

The Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol and Dhanush-starrer had a lot of things going for it. But its music was a clear winner, especially the songs Banarasiya and Tum Tak.

4. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif worked in Yash Chopra’s last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The movie wasn’t the roaring success that Yash Chopra- Shah Rukh Khan movies usually are, but the songs were among the year’s chartbusters. Remember Chali Re and Challa?

5. Rockstar (2011)

Movies about bands and musicians aren’t the typical Bollywood formula, and need a spot-on set list to back it up. Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar not only marked the emergence of superstar Ranbir Kapoor, but gave India its youth anthem Sadda Haq.

6. Delhi 6 (2006)

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Delhi 6 was a trip through the quaint lanes of old Delhi. But it was also a charming musical experience with songs like Rehna Tu, Masakkali and Arziyaan.

7. Rang De Basanti (2006)

The Aamir Khan-starrer movie not only defined the anger and frustration of India’s young but did so in musical style that rendered the angst and one’s inner turmoil in such mellifluous and poignant songs like Lukka Chuppi. These were perfectly balanced with the energetic Paathshaala, and Khalbali.

8. Saathiya (2002)

The Vivek Oberoi-Rani Mukerhjee-starrer romantic hit was also one of the favourite mushy albums for lovebirds. Just about every song in that movie is love letter put to tune.

9. Lagaan (2001)

Aamir Khan’s Lagaan had songs like O Re Chori, Chale Chalo that added lyrical quality to the narrative and stayed chartbusters. The playful Radha Kaise na Jale is also a favourite.

10. Slumdog Millionnaire (2008)

Apart from the Oscar-winning song Jai Ho, the album of Slumdog Millionnaire offers peppy numbers like Ring Ring Ringa that will catch you by surprise on the dance floor at a party.

