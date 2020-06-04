Happy birthday SP Balasubrahmanyam: Five best Hindi songs of the legendary singer

music

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam (SPB) is a name to reckon with when it comes to playback singing. With over 40,000 songs across many Indian languages and numerous prestigious honours, including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan to his credit, Balasubrahmanyam aka SPB can still give many young singers a run for their money, and he continues to mesmerize us with his voice even today.

Although he has predominantly sung in Telugu and Tamil languages, he has several Hindi chartbusters to his credit. From Ek Duuje Ke Liye to Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun among others, he has been associated with quite a few Hindi hit tracks. On the occasion of his 74th birthday, we list out five best Hindi songs of the veteran singer.

Tere Mere Beech Mein – Ek Duuje Ke Liye

SPB forayed into Bollywood with K Balachander’s Ek Duuje Ke Liye, a remake of his own Telugu film Maro Charitra. Featuring Kamal Haasan and Rati Agnihotri in the lead, the film had a great soundtrack by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Tere Mere Beech Mein is one of the hit tracks from the album and Balasubrahmanyam went on to Nation Award for Best Playback Singer Male.

Sach Mere Yaar – Saagar

Sach Mere Yaar from Ramesh Sippy’s Saagar is a friendship-based song featuring Kamal Haasan, Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. The album also featured another hit SPB number O Maria, a wedding number.

Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee – Maine Pyar Kiya

In Sooraj Barjatya’s Maine Pyar Kiya, starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree, SPB sang all the songs in the album. While there are many hit tracks in the album, the one that’s most favourite among them is Aaja Shaam Hone Aayee, a duet featuring Salman and Bhagyashree.

Tumse Milne Ke – Saajan

Lawrence D’ Souza’s Saajan, starring Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit, is one of the all-time hit Hindi albums. Two of SPB’s songs from this album – Bahut Pyaar Karte Hai and Tumse Milne Ke – have remained evergreen even after so many years.

Yeh Haseen Vadiyan - Roja

SPB breathes life into this lilting number from Roja by AR Rahman. A soulful melody, SPB’s voice along with PK Mishra’s lyrics elevates this song to another level and has to be on your track list if you’re an SPB fan.

