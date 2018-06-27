On RD Burman’s birthday, add these 10 songs to your list of evergreen midnight melodies
RD Burman’s birthday calls for a night of his best melodies played on a loop. Here are our 10 top picks.music Updated: Jun 27, 2018 09:19 IST
Wednesday marks the 79th birth anniversary of one of the country’s most loved music directors, RD Burman. Pancham Da, as he was fondly known among his fans, gave Bollywood some really beautiful melodies that we sing, hum and dance to, even today.
He entered the music industry in the 1950s with the great expectations one would have from the son of Sachin Dev Burman. But it didn’t take RD long to blaze his own trail and go on to compose the music for a long string of classic films. It is said he got the name ‘Pancham’ as he used to cry in five different notes when he was a child.
He learnt his art from masters like Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and Ashish Khan and made music that the country had never heard before. Here are some of his most beautiful songs, perfect for listening late at night when you have nothing but your thoughts to yourself:
Rim Jhim Gire Sawan
Film: Manzil (1979)
Lyrics: Yogesh
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar
Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na
Film: Ghar
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
Aane Wala Pal Jane Wala Hai
Film: Golmaal
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Mere Naina Sawan Bhado
Film: Mehbooba
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar
O Mere Dil Ke Chain
Film: Mere Jeevan Saathi
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singers: Kishore Kumar
Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh
Film: 1942 A Love Story
Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
Singer: Kumar Sanu
Tum Aa Gaye Ho
Film: Aandhi
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar
Musafir Hoon Yaaron
Film: Parichay
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Kishore Kumar
Katra Katra Milti Hai
Film: Ijaazat
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Asha Bhonsle
Aaja Piya Tohe Pyaar Du
Film: Baharon Ke Sapne
Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar
