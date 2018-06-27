 On RD Burman’s birthday, add these 10 songs to your list of evergreen midnight melodies | music | Hindustan Times
  • Wednesday, Jun 27, 2018
  •   °C  
  • e-paper
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 27, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

On RD Burman’s birthday, add these 10 songs to your list of evergreen midnight melodies

RD Burman’s birthday calls for a night of his best melodies played on a loop. Here are our 10 top picks.

music Updated: Jun 27, 2018 09:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
RD Burman made some of the country’s most loved songs.
RD Burman made some of the country’s most loved songs.

Wednesday marks the 79th birth anniversary of one of the country’s most loved music directors, RD Burman. Pancham Da, as he was fondly known among his fans, gave Bollywood some really beautiful melodies that we sing, hum and dance to, even today.

He entered the music industry in the 1950s with the great expectations one would have from the son of Sachin Dev Burman. But it didn’t take RD long to blaze his own trail and go on to compose the music for a long string of classic films. It is said he got the name ‘Pancham’ as he used to cry in five different notes when he was a child.

He learnt his art from masters like Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and Ashish Khan and made music that the country had never heard before. Here are some of his most beautiful songs, perfect for listening late at night when you have nothing but your thoughts to yourself:

Rim Jhim Gire Sawan

Film: Manzil (1979)
Lyrics: Yogesh
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar

Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na

Film: Ghar
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Aane Wala Pal Jane Wala Hai

Film: Golmaal
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Kishore Kumar

Mere Naina Sawan Bhado

Film: Mehbooba
Lyrics: Anand Bakshi
Singers: Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar

O Mere Dil Ke Chain

Film: Mere Jeevan Saathi
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singers: Kishore Kumar

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh

Film: 1942 A Love Story
Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
Singer: Kumar Sanu

Tum Aa Gaye Ho

Film: Aandhi
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar

Musafir Hoon Yaaron

Film: Parichay
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Kishore Kumar

Katra Katra Milti Hai

Film: Ijaazat
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singer: Asha Bhonsle

Aaja Piya Tohe Pyaar Du

Film: Baharon Ke Sapne
Lyrics: Majrooh Sultanpuri
Singer: Lata Mangeshkar

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

more from music
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Game, set, glory: India’s future badminton stars
Promotional Feature