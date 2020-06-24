Shankar Mahadevan: At this point, if you’ve food on your plate and a roof over head, feel grateful

music

Updated: Jun 24, 2020

A happy person by nature, Shankar Mahadevan never lets negative thoughts bog him down. The singer-songwriter, who has been working non-stop from home, says keeping oneself engaged is the key. Mahadevan has been writing new songs and recording tracks for his upcoming projects. He feels “musicians are the blessed lot” as they are being able to work even from home during the lockdown due to Covid-19 crisis.

“I have been composing tunes on my harmonium. You might be working a lot but there are these moments when you create something interesting, which needs to be recorded. Luckily for me, my kids (Siddharth and Shivam) are musicians. Siddharth is also a producer and has a studio set-up at home, so we record our songs there,” says the musician, known for his Bollywood songs Mitwa (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna; 2006) Maa (Taare Zameen Par; 2007 and Uff Teri Adaa (Karthik Calling Karthik; 2010).

Mahadevan shares that he has got busier now. “I’ve been recording songs for different films and sending them to the makers. They are working towards keeping the final product ready. Work on upcoming projects also started,” he adds.

For him, jamming sessions with his sons are enjoyable moments that he cherishes. “Art grows and often becomes better when it’s a collaborative effort. I find it interesting to collaborate with other artistes. And of course it’s always amazing to work with Siddharth and Shivam. Both have different approach and always bring something new to the table,” says the singer.

He is also raising funds through live performances. “I have been performing for some NGOs and channels and the money we’re earning out of these concerts are being distributed among those who need financial aid,” shares Mahadevan, who is also caught up with his music academy and virtual classes are going on in full swing.

Condemning those who are complaining about how life has become difficult, he says, “At this point in time, if you’ve food on your plate and a roof over head, feel grateful. Make the most of the relaxation available but at the same time maintain safety. Think about those who have no house to live, struggling for one square meal. I know it’s difficult but not impossible. Just do your bit for others and draw a lot of positivity from such acts of kindness,” he ends.

