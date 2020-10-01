e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / Sia has always stayed very loyal to me: David Guetta

Sia has always stayed very loyal to me: David Guetta

The DJ talks about his hit collaborations with Australian singer Sia, reminisces his first trip to India and the future of concerts

music Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:16 IST
Navneet Vyasan
Navneet Vyasan
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Titanium remians Guetta’s most popular collaboration with Sia
Titanium remians Guetta’s most popular collaboration with Sia(PHOTO: FACEBOOK)
         

French DJ and Billboard Awad winning artiste David Guetta has had a productive lockdown period. Guetta adds that in the past few months he has really “got to focus” on his music and try out “new things”. He says, “At the start of the lock down, I produced a new song almost every day.It’s been great to go back to the basics again. Music is what it’s all about at the end of the day. You can get caught up in all the touring, promo, traveling and now it feels like I’m really doing what I love again.”

 

On the lockdown experience, he adds, “I have been doing great in the lockdown actually. I consider myself very lucky, I don’t have to worry about paying my bills and not having a place to stay. I know that millions of people are dramatically affected by the lockdown and that really hits me. For me, it was my first summer holiday with my kids ever. Can you imagine? I used to always work in the summer months and I have never spent a holiday at home with my family since the beginning of my career. I loved spending so much time with my kids and helping them with school and seeing them everyday.”

The artiste released his latest track Let’s Love (via Warner Music), featuring Australian singer Sia. This isn’t the first time the two of them have come together. “She is crazy talented, not only is her voice absolutely incredible, she is also a really talented songwriter,” Guetta says about the artiste with whom he’d released the hit track Titanium. “Titanium changed both of our lives, Sia became even more successful but she always stayed very loyal to me and I appreciate that a lot. I asked her if she wanted to create another song with me, because I felt like the world needed more feel-good music. Sia actually wrote ‘Let’s Love’ in less than 24 hours!” he quips.

 

On the future of live concerts, Guetta says that it is difficult to say anything now. “I honestly don’t know what it is going to look like,” he says, adding that whenever everything gets over, “we’re going to have the craziest party year eve”. Guetta’s love for India, too, is quite evident considering he tours the country almost every year. “

I love performing in India. The people bring so much energy. I remember the first show I did there, I remember the crowd was so energetic and I loved it! I hope I can come back to India soon to do another show, when this pandemic is over,” he says.

tags
top news
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi under pandemic law over march towards Hathras
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
‘Shocked our conscience’: High Court summons UP officials in Hathras case
KXIP vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians thrash Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs
KXIP vs MI Live: Mumbai Indians thrash Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
Seventh round of India-China military talks on border row likely next week
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
ED files chargesheet against LeT chief Hafiz Saeed in terror funding case
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Opposition slams ‘reckless’ UP Police for detaining Rahul Gandhi
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Major ceasefire violation along LoC, Army gives ‘befitting response’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesKXIP vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In