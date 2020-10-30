Sukhwinder Singh on the fake likes controversy: I can’t do these gimmicks and fall in my own eyes

Fake views being available in exchange of money, and musicians actually using this gimmick to boost their music videos came to light recently, and indeed shocked everyone. Ask Sukhwinder Singh, who has been a part of the music industry for over three decades now, his take on this, and he replies in his nonchalant way. He comes from a time when views and likes didn’t decide the fate of music.

“Maathe pe tilak lagane se se koi sant nahi ban jata. The singing and the liveliness of the voice can’t be bought by any amount of money. Only views will get increased by that, right? Awaaz mein rawangi thodi badhegi. In today’s time, there’s only one king, Sukhwinder Singh, who can’t do these harkatein (gimmicks) and fall in his own eyes,” says the 49-year-old, who recently sung three songs and decided to not monetise them.

The Chhaiyaan Chhaiyaan and Jai Ho hitmaker goes on to add that it’s up to everyone and their taste. His idols, he states, come from a different era.

“When I started listening to world music, it was with Whitney Houston, then Lata Mangeshkar, Mohammad Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Manna De from the age of four. Main sukoon ki neend sone walon mein se hoon. I sleep early and wake up early, too. The person who can sleep comfortably, it means they have calmness in their life,” he waxes philosophical to explain that he doesn’t think too much about numbers.

How, whether he managed to keep himself away from this rat race, Singh says he always thought about his craft, rather than the outcomes.

“Right from my childhood, I inculcated in myself that simple living is the key. I sung three songs recently, and got up early morning for working on them, and felt so energised even after wrapping up work. I live keeping nature in mind, isiliye yeh unt shunt mujhse nahi hota,” he concludes.

